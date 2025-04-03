Low Noise High Output: 2025-04-03

April 3, 2025

  1. Mogwai – Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever
  2. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  3. Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
  4. Iggy and the Stooges – Gimme Danger
  5. Yves Tumor – Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both Of Them
  6. Car Seat Headrest – Nervous Young Inhumans
  7. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  8. Jane Remover – Fling
  9. The Cure – Out Of This World
  10. DIIV – Somber The Drums
  11. Soccer Mommy – Darkness Forever
  12. Cagefly – And The Earth Swallowed Them
  13. Anohni And The Johnsons – Rest
  14. Sufjan Stevens – Djohariah
  15. The Flaming Lips – Vein of Stars
  16. Spiritualized – Spread Your Wings
  17. Bat Country – 11.1 Jam Suite Pt 2
  18. Hole – Plump
  19. PJ Harvey – Big Exit
  20. Patti Smith – Free Money
  21. The Dainty Morsels – Lily Of The Incas
  22. Zond – six
  23. Underworld – Cowgirl
