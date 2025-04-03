Low Noise High Output: 2025-04-03

- Mogwai – Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
- Iggy and the Stooges – Gimme Danger
- Yves Tumor – Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both Of Them
- Car Seat Headrest – Nervous Young Inhumans
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- Jane Remover – Fling
- The Cure – Out Of This World
- DIIV – Somber The Drums
- Soccer Mommy – Darkness Forever
- Cagefly – And The Earth Swallowed Them
- Anohni And The Johnsons – Rest
- Sufjan Stevens – Djohariah
- The Flaming Lips – Vein of Stars
- Spiritualized – Spread Your Wings
- Bat Country – 11.1 Jam Suite Pt 2
- Hole – Plump
- PJ Harvey – Big Exit
- Patti Smith – Free Money
- The Dainty Morsels – Lily Of The Incas
- Zond – six
- Underworld – Cowgirl
Reader's opinions