Low Noise High Output: 2025-03-13

  1. Django – Spirals
  2. The Avalanches – Wherever You Go
  3. MGMT – When You Die
  4. The Velvet Underground – Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
  5. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Sue
  6. Michael Pearse – Ibiza Courtyard
  7. Spacemen 3 – Walkin’ With Jesus
  8. Night Rites – Back To The Sea
  9. The Warlocks – Chameleon
  10. Swapmeet – I Wish I
  11. The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
  12. Tropical Fuck Storm – Goon Show
  13. Druid Fluids – Timeline
  14. Mikal Cronin – Get Along
  15. Mikal Cronin – Slow Down
  16. Ty Segall & White Fence – Scissors People
  17. Black Lips – Waiting
  18. Black Lips – Do The Vibrate
  19. KG&tLW – It’s Got Old
  20. Thee Oh Sees – Block Of Ice
  21. Psychic Ills – Meta
  22. Dead Skeletons – Kingdom Of God
  23. Sons of Zoku – Lovers Trance
  24. Khan – Monsoons
