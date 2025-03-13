Low Noise High Output: 2025-03-13

- Django – Spirals
- The Avalanches – Wherever You Go
- MGMT – When You Die
- The Velvet Underground – Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Sue
- Michael Pearse – Ibiza Courtyard
- Spacemen 3 – Walkin’ With Jesus
- Night Rites – Back To The Sea
- The Warlocks – Chameleon
- Swapmeet – I Wish I
- The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Goon Show
- Druid Fluids – Timeline
- Mikal Cronin – Get Along
- Mikal Cronin – Slow Down
- Ty Segall & White Fence – Scissors People
- Black Lips – Waiting
- Black Lips – Do The Vibrate
- KG&tLW – It’s Got Old
- Thee Oh Sees – Block Of Ice
- Psychic Ills – Meta
- Dead Skeletons – Kingdom Of God
- Sons of Zoku – Lovers Trance
- Khan – Monsoons
