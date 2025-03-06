Low Noise High Output: 2025-03-06

- Moon Duo – Motorcycle, I Love You
- Night Rites – Codrone (Space Haze Version)
- Sons of Zoku – Paralysed
- Kikagaku Moyo – Smoke and Mirrors
- Minami Deutsch – Tangled Yarn
- Wooden Shjips – Back To Land
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Love Burns
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Rifles
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Ty Segall & White Fence – Time
- Ty Segall & White Fence – Easy Ryder
- Mikal Cronin – Is It Right
- Mikal Cronin – Apathy
- James Dawes – I Don’t Wanna See You/The Now/Little Lorikeet
- Thee Oh Sees – The Fizz
- Thee Oh Sees – Sugar Boat
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Let It Bleed
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Lunch Meat
- The Limininas – Down Underground
- Black Mountain – Old Fangs
- Spiritualized – Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Wisdom
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Get Some
- Ball Park Music – Manny
- The Dandy Warhols – Minnesoter
- Psychic Ills – Go To The Radio
- Beans – Calling
- The Effends – Control
- Night Beats – Satisfy Your Mind
