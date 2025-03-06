Low Noise High Output: 2025-03-06

Written by on March 6, 2025

  1. Moon Duo – Motorcycle, I Love You
  2. Night Rites – Codrone (Space Haze Version)
  3. Sons of Zoku – Paralysed
  4. Kikagaku Moyo – Smoke and Mirrors
  5. Minami Deutsch – Tangled Yarn
  6. Wooden Shjips – Back To Land
  7. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Love Burns
  8. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Rifles
  9. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  10. Ty Segall & White Fence – Time
  11. Ty Segall & White Fence – Easy Ryder
  12. Mikal Cronin – Is It Right
  13. Mikal Cronin – Apathy
  14. James Dawes – I Don’t Wanna See You/The Now/Little Lorikeet
  15. Thee Oh Sees – The Fizz
  16. Thee Oh Sees – Sugar Boat
  17. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Let It Bleed
  18. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Lunch Meat
  19. The Limininas – Down Underground
  20. Black Mountain – Old Fangs
  21. Spiritualized – Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)
  22. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Wisdom
  23. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Get Some
  24. Ball Park Music – Manny
  25. The Dandy Warhols – Minnesoter
  26. Psychic Ills – Go To The Radio
  27. Beans – Calling
  28. The Effends – Control
  29. Night Beats – Satisfy Your Mind
