Low Noise High Output: 2025-02-27

  1. Alien Nosejob – There Was A Time I Called Her Mine
  2. Alien Nosejob – Zipped Up
  3. DIIV – Doused
  4. Black Lips – I Saw a Ghost (Lean)
  5. Black Lips – O Katarina
  6. Wavves – King of the Beach
  7. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Dustbin Fletcher
  8. The Effends – Chief Wiggum
  9. The Effends – Smooth Operator
  10. Mikal Cronin – Apathy
  11. Mikal Cronin – Get Along
  12. Ty Segall – The West
  13. Ty Segall – When Mommy Kills You
  14. Osees – Terminal Jape (Live)
  15. Osees – Withered Hand
  16. A Place To Bury Strangers – Straight
  17. A Place To Bury Strangers – You Are The One
  18. Lorelle Meets The Obsolete – Dos Noches
  19. The Limininas – Faded
  20. The Limininas – Overture
  21. FUZZ – Earthen Gate
  22. Night Beats – Ain’t Dumbo
  23. The Murlocs – Serial Imposter
  24. Tame Impala – The Bold Arrow Of Time
  25. Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
  26. Pond – Holding Out For You
  27. Post Animal – A Whale’s Tale
  28. Beaches – When You’re Gone
  29. Beaches – Void
  30. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  31. The Dunes – Badlands
  32. Low Noise High Output – Domino
