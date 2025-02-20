Low Noise High Output: 2025-02-20

February 20, 2025

  1. Osees – DRUG CITY
  2. Osees – Plastic Plant
  3. The Effends – Colourblind
  4. The Effends – Man
  5. Dungen – Fredag
  6. La Femme – Nouvelle-Orleans
  7. Druid Fluids – Rain Pour / Memory Pool
  8. O.R.B – Morph
  9. The Black Angels – True Believers
  10. The Black Delta Movement – Fourth Pass Over The Graveyard
  11. New Candys – Bleeding Magenta
  12. Mt. Mountain – Aplomb
  13. Heinous Crimes – Pass By
  14. All Them Witches – Rats Ruin
  15. Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Tin Can Man
  16. Color Green – Ain’t It Sad
  17. Project Gemini – After The Dawn
  18. The Flaming Lips – Race for the Prize
  19. MGMT – Someone’s Missing
  20. Beans – One To Four
  21. The Telescope – Strange Waves
  22. Bass Drum of Death – Heavy
  23. Bass Drum of Death – Third Coast Dreaming
  24. Interpol – Untitled
  25. Radiohead – I Might Be Wrong
  26. The Genevieves – Keith
