Low Noise High Output: 2025-02-13

Written by on February 13, 2025

  1. Sons Of Zoku – Dead Poets
  2. The Beatles – Within You Without You
  3. Night Rites – Back To The Sea
  4. Druid Fluids – La Reverie
  5. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of iron
  6. Alien Nosejob – Work Out
  7. Maisie – Morphine
  8. James Dawes – I Love You (Kookoo)
  9. Baby Candy – What’s Inside
  10. Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
  11. Wolfmother – Colossal
  12. The Max Headroom – Ode
  13. The Genevieves – Parts
  14. The Genevieves – Keith
  15. The Genevieves – Coward
  16. The Black Heart Death Cult – Death From Above
  17. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Found God In A Tomato
  18. Pond – Black Lung
  19. Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Microwave Madness
  20. Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Mr Gravity
  21. Thee Oh Sees – Carrion Crawler
  22. Ty Segall – Despoiler of Cadaver
  23. Queens of the Stone Age – If Only
  24. Dr. Colossus – Pickabar
  25. Jack Harlon & the Dead Crows – Witchcraft
  26. KG&tLW, Leah Senior – The Lord of Lightning
