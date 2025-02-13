Low Noise High Output: 2025-02-13

- Sons Of Zoku – Dead Poets
- The Beatles – Within You Without You
- Night Rites – Back To The Sea
- Druid Fluids – La Reverie
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of iron
- Alien Nosejob – Work Out
- Maisie – Morphine
- James Dawes – I Love You (Kookoo)
- Baby Candy – What’s Inside
- Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
- Wolfmother – Colossal
- The Max Headroom – Ode
- The Genevieves – Parts
- The Genevieves – Keith
- The Genevieves – Coward
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Death From Above
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Found God In A Tomato
- Pond – Black Lung
- Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Microwave Madness
- Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Mr Gravity
- Thee Oh Sees – Carrion Crawler
- Ty Segall – Despoiler of Cadaver
- Queens of the Stone Age – If Only
- Dr. Colossus – Pickabar
- Jack Harlon & the Dead Crows – Witchcraft
- KG&tLW, Leah Senior – The Lord of Lightning
Reader's opinions