Low Noise High Output: 2025-02-06

  1. Ned Baulderstone – A Place For Us
  2. Tom Petty – Yer So Bad
  3. Jonathan Wilson – Isn’t It A Pity
  4. Pink Floyd – Fearless
  5. The Kinks – Maximum Consumption
  6. Paul McCartney & Linda McCartney – Monkberry Moon Delight
  7. Ty Segall – Over
  8. Bananagun – Feeding The Moon
  9. Dope Lemon – Stone Cutters
  10. The Liminanas – Istanbul Is Sleepy
  11. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Food For Clouds
  12. The Dharma Chain – YSHK
  13. The Flaming Lips – Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung
  14. The Avalanches ft. Kurt Vile – Gold Sky
  15. Bass Drum of Death – Too High
  16. Bass Drum of Death – Just Business
  17. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Red Eyes and Tears
  18. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Whatever Happened To My Rock N Roll?
  19. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Black Mold
  20. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Bag Of Bones
  21. Heinous Crimes – How Long
  22. MGMT – I Found A Whistle
  23. Checkpoint – Triple Dragon
  24. Viagra Boys – Sports
  25. Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Memory Lane
  26. Osees – The Fish Needs A Bike
