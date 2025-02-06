Low Noise High Output: 2025-02-06

- Ned Baulderstone – A Place For Us
- Tom Petty – Yer So Bad
- Jonathan Wilson – Isn’t It A Pity
- Pink Floyd – Fearless
- The Kinks – Maximum Consumption
- Paul McCartney & Linda McCartney – Monkberry Moon Delight
- Ty Segall – Over
- Bananagun – Feeding The Moon
- Dope Lemon – Stone Cutters
- The Liminanas – Istanbul Is Sleepy
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Food For Clouds
- The Dharma Chain – YSHK
- The Flaming Lips – Pompeii Am Gotterdammerung
- The Avalanches ft. Kurt Vile – Gold Sky
- Bass Drum of Death – Too High
- Bass Drum of Death – Just Business
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Red Eyes and Tears
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Whatever Happened To My Rock N Roll?
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Black Mold
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Bag Of Bones
- Heinous Crimes – How Long
- MGMT – I Found A Whistle
- Checkpoint – Triple Dragon
- Viagra Boys – Sports
- Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Memory Lane
- Osees – The Fish Needs A Bike
Reader's opinions