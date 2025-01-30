Low Noise High Output: 2025-01-30

Written by on January 30, 2025

  1. MGMT – Siberian Breaks
  2. Babe Rainbow – Like Cleopatra
  3. Floodlights – Can You Feel It
  4. IDLES – Hall & Oates
  5. ORB – I Want What I Want
  6. The Murlocs – Dangerous Nature
  7. Somnium – Alien
  8. Ty Segall – Cement
  9. Lucas Day – No Worries
  10. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  11. Velvet Void – As Of Lately
  12. Gut Health – Restless
  13. The Stones Roses – How Do You Sleep
  14. The Flaming Lips – A Day In The Life
  15. The Flaming Lips – You, Man? Human???
  16. The Laurels – Monkey On My Back
  17. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
  18. The Black Delta Movement – Fourth Pass Over The Graveyard
  19. Lilys – There Is No Such Thing As Black Orchids
  20. Flyying Colours – Lost Then Found
  21. The Black Heart Death Cult – Trees
  22. Dandelion Wine – One Of My Friendly Days
  23. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  24. Slowdive – Shanty
  25. Fontaines D.C. – Sundowner
