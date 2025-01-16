Low Noise High Output: 2025-01-16

January 16, 2025

  1. Ty Segall – Diversion
  2. 1000mods – Road To Burn
  3. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  4. Kyuss – 50 Million Year Trip (Downside Up)
  5. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Your Hell
  6. Oh Sees – I Come from the Mountain
  7. Stonefield – Woman
  8. Stonefield – Route 29
  9. Elephant Tree – Bird
  10. The Laurels – Sonicology
  11. Kurt Vile – Wakin on a Pretty Day
  12. Allah-Las – Don’t You Forget It
  13. Dope Lemon – Hey You
  14. Night Beats – Puppet on a String
  15. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – All The Feels
  16. Tess Parks – Somedays
  17. The Beatles – Old Brown Shoe
  18. Nick Drake – Pink Moon
  19. The Dharma Chain – Greenlight
  20. Foxygen – No Destruction
  21. Arcade Fire – The Suburbs
  22. Modest Mouse – Perfect Disguise
  23. Swapmeet – Tell Me
  24. Swapmeet – I Wish I
  25. Big Thief – Blue Lightning
  26. Songs: Ohia – Almost Was Good Enough
