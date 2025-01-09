Low Noise High Output: 2025-01-09

- Sons of Zoku – Hunters
- Shadow Ministers – Oh Baby
- Shadow Ministers – Domino
- Rat Tamango – Show Me What You Got
- Somnium – Dialect (Is So Interesting)
- Somnium – Alien
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Heinous Crimes – Pass By
- Tom Petty – Don’t Come Around Here No More
- Primus – To Defy The Laws Of Tradition
- Porno For Pyros – Pets
- Porno For Pyros – Porno For Pyros
- The Smashing Pumpkins – I Am One
- Sonic Youth – Dirty Boots
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Inside Me
- The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
- Sleaford Mods – Second
- Idles – Grounds
- The Flaming Lips – Fight Test
- The Flaming Lips – One More Robot / Sympathy 3000-21
- Spiritualized – I’m Coming Home Again
- Ty Segall – Blue
- Ty Segall – Looking At You
- The Black Angels – Entrance Song
- Nice Biscuit – Fem Chem
- Oh Sees – Look At The Sky
- Oh Sees – Drug City
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Black Tooth
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Uh Oh, I Called Mum
- Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
