Low Noise High Output: 2025-01-09

  1. Sons of Zoku – Hunters
  2. Shadow Ministers – Oh Baby
  3. Shadow Ministers – Domino
  4. Rat Tamango – Show Me What You Got
  5. Somnium – Dialect (Is So Interesting)
  6. Somnium – Alien
  7. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  8. Heinous Crimes – Pass By
  9. Tom Petty – Don’t Come Around Here No More
  10. Primus – To Defy The Laws Of Tradition
  11. Porno For Pyros – Pets
  12. Porno For Pyros – Porno For Pyros
  13. The Smashing Pumpkins – I Am One
  14. Sonic Youth – Dirty Boots
  15. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Inside Me
  16. The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
  17. Sleaford Mods – Second
  18. Idles – Grounds
  19. The Flaming Lips – Fight Test
  20. The Flaming Lips – One More Robot / Sympathy 3000-21
  21. Spiritualized – I’m Coming Home Again
  22. Ty Segall – Blue
  23. Ty Segall – Looking At You
  24. The Black Angels – Entrance Song
  25. Nice Biscuit – Fem Chem
  26. Oh Sees – Look At The Sky
  27. Oh Sees – Drug City
  28. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Black Tooth
  29. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Uh Oh, I Called Mum
  30. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
