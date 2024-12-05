Low Noise High Output: 2024-12-05

Written by on December 5, 2024

  1. Elephant Stone – How Long
  2. Flat Worms – Red Hot Sand
  3. Helmet – Milquetoast
  4. Incendiary – Poison
  5. St. Morris Sinners – Crazy Dave
  6. The Genevieves – Adore You
  7. Full Flower Moon Band – Alpha
  8. Full Flower Moon Band – Come And Be
  9. Truck Fighters – Mind Control
  10. Truck Fighters – Desert Cruiser
  11. Ty Segall – Take Care (To Comb Your Hair)
  12. Bass Drum of Death – Get Found
  13. Black Lips – Modern Art
  14. Turtle Skull – Rabbit
  15. Turtle Skull – Heavy as Hell
  16. The Black Angels – Dear-Ree-Shee
  17. The Liminanas – Liverpool
  18. The Liminanas – Votre cote ye m’emmerde
  19. Tess Parks – Somedays
  20. The Warlocks – The Dope Feels Good
  21. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  22. The Shadow Ministers – My Desire
  23. Singapore Sling – Overdriver
  24. The Laurels – Sonicology
  25. Cult of Dom Keller – Worlds
  26. The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony
