Low Noise High Output: 2024-11-28

- Foxygen – Avalon
- Elephant Stone – How Long
- Heaters – Memorial
- The Holydrug Cuople – If I Could Find You (Eternity)
- Moses Gunn Collective – Hole In The Wall
- Ty Segall – My Sunshine
- Damaged Bug – Bunker Funk
- Lorelle Meets The Obsolete – Dos Noches
- Lumerians – The Bloom
- Psychic Ills – January Rain
- Moon Duo – Creepin’
- Morgan Delt – Barbarian Kings
- The Underground Youth – Mademoiselle
- The Blue Angel Lounge – Into Cold Water
- Flat Worms – Red Hot Sand
- Black Lips – The Last Cul de Sac
- shame – Concrete
- shame – Donk
- Crocodylus – Cup Of Tea
- Mini Skirt – Pressure
- Civic – Fly Song
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Billiam – Maneater Three
- Bananagun – Brave Child of a New World
- Sons of Zoku – Yang Yin
- Rat Tamango – I Loved Another Woman
- Buried Feather – Lightning Hands
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Slow Jam 1
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- Thunder Speaks – Hawkmoth
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
Reader's opinions