Low Noise High Output: 2024-11-28

  1. Foxygen – Avalon
  2. Elephant Stone – How Long
  3. Heaters – Memorial
  4. The Holydrug Cuople – If I Could Find You (Eternity)
  5. Moses Gunn Collective – Hole In The Wall
  6. Ty Segall – My Sunshine
  7. Damaged Bug – Bunker Funk
  8. Lorelle Meets The Obsolete – Dos Noches
  9. Lumerians – The Bloom
  10. Psychic Ills – January Rain
  11. Moon Duo – Creepin’
  12. Morgan Delt – Barbarian Kings
  13. The Underground Youth – Mademoiselle
  14. The Blue Angel Lounge – Into Cold Water
  15. Flat Worms – Red Hot Sand
  16. Black Lips – The Last Cul de Sac
  17. shame – Concrete
  18. shame – Donk
  19. Crocodylus – Cup Of Tea
  20. Mini Skirt – Pressure
  21. Civic – Fly Song
  22. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  23. Billiam – Maneater Three
  24. Bananagun – Brave Child of a New World
  25. Sons of Zoku – Yang Yin
  26. Rat Tamango – I Loved Another Woman
  27. Buried Feather – Lightning Hands
  28. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Slow Jam 1
  29. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  30. Thunder Speaks – Hawkmoth
  31. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  32. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
