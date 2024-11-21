Low Noise High Output: 2024-11-21

- St. Morris Sinners – Cletus and the Jawbone Eaters
- St. Morris Sinners – Astrotrash
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Modest Mouse – A Different City
- The Man Himself – Supportive Inner Monologue
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Big Town – 2057
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
- The Strokes – Call It Fate, Call It Karma
- Beach Fossils – Sleep Apnea
- Black Pumas – Colors
- Radiohead – Go To Sleep
- Been Stellar – Scream From New York, NY
- Wand – Melted Rope
- Galaxie 500 – Ceremony
- Melody’s Echo Chamber – Quand Vas Tu Rentrer?
- Spiritualized – Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)
- Courtney Barnett – Anonymous Club
- Arcade Fire – Empty Room
- Flyying Colours – Goodtimes
- Slowdive – Dagger
- Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
- The Dharma Chain – 2.56
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Honey
- The Murlocs – Skyrocket
- Pond – Sweep Me Off My Feet
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Cubensis Lenses
- Ty Segall – The Faker
Reader's opinions