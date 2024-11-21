Low Noise High Output: 2024-11-21

Written by on November 21, 2024

  1. St. Morris Sinners – Cletus and the Jawbone Eaters
  2. St. Morris Sinners – Astrotrash
  3. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  4. Modest Mouse – A Different City
  5. The Man Himself – Supportive Inner Monologue
  6. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  7. Big Town – 2057
  8. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  9. Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
  10. The Strokes – Call It Fate, Call It Karma
  11. Beach Fossils – Sleep Apnea
  12. Black Pumas – Colors
  13. Radiohead – Go To Sleep
  14. Been Stellar – Scream From New York, NY
  15. Wand – Melted Rope
  16. Galaxie 500 – Ceremony
  17. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Quand Vas Tu Rentrer?
  18. Spiritualized – Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)
  19. Courtney Barnett – Anonymous Club
  20. Arcade Fire – Empty Room
  21. Flyying Colours – Goodtimes
  22. Slowdive – Dagger
  23. Grids and Dots – Pink Plaster Walls
  24. The Dharma Chain – 2.56
  25. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Honey
  26. The Murlocs – Skyrocket
  27. Pond – Sweep Me Off My Feet
  28. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Cubensis Lenses
  29. Ty Segall – The Faker
