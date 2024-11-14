Low Noise High Output: 2024-11-14

Written by on November 14, 2024

  1. Michael Pearse – The Sun Is My Drum
  2. The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
  3. Sons Of Zoku – Lonesome Tale (Acoustic)
  4. Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
  5. The Man Himself – Supportive Inner Monologue
  6. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  7. Been Stellar – Pumpkin
  8. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  9. Dandy Buzzkills – The Light
  10. Coldwave – The Ants
  11. Heinous Crimes – How Long
  12. Squid – Sludge
  13. IDLES – War
  14. Fontaines D.C. – Romance
  15. Fontaines D.C. – Desire
  16. Sleaford Mods – Jolly Fucker
  17. Sleaford Mods – Second
  18. Parquet Courts – Walking at a Downtown Pace
  19. The Empty Threats – Magnolia
  20. Pinch Points – Am I Okay?
  21. Cable Ties – Time For You
  22. Perfect Actress – Perfect Actress
  23. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  24. Amyl and the Sniffers – Gacked on Anger
  25. Tom Petty – Refugee
  26. John Lennon, Yoko Ono – I Found Out
  27. Songs: Ohia – John Henry Split My Heart
  28. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Dropping Bombs On The Sun
  29. The Breeders – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
  30. Slowdive – Souvlaki Space Station
  31. 1000mods – Electric Carve
