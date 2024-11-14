Low Noise High Output: 2024-11-14

- Michael Pearse – The Sun Is My Drum
- The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
- Sons Of Zoku – Lonesome Tale (Acoustic)
- Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
- The Man Himself – Supportive Inner Monologue
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Been Stellar – Pumpkin
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Light
- Coldwave – The Ants
- Heinous Crimes – How Long
- Squid – Sludge
- IDLES – War
- Fontaines D.C. – Romance
- Fontaines D.C. – Desire
- Sleaford Mods – Jolly Fucker
- Sleaford Mods – Second
- Parquet Courts – Walking at a Downtown Pace
- The Empty Threats – Magnolia
- Pinch Points – Am I Okay?
- Cable Ties – Time For You
- Perfect Actress – Perfect Actress
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Gacked on Anger
- Tom Petty – Refugee
- John Lennon, Yoko Ono – I Found Out
- Songs: Ohia – John Henry Split My Heart
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Dropping Bombs On The Sun
- The Breeders – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
- Slowdive – Souvlaki Space Station
- 1000mods – Electric Carve
Reader's opinions