Low Noise High Output: 2024-10-31

Written by on October 31, 2024

  1. OIL! – II
  2. OIL! – III
  3. Oh Sees – Toe Cutter Thumb Buster
  4. Oh Sees – Snickersee
  5. Moon Duo – Ice
  6. Wooden Shjips – Ruins
  7. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – #1 Hit Jam
  8. Heinous Crimes – Dark Passengers
  9. The Dunes – The Intergalactic Drifters Inn Welcoming Center Theme Song Pt-1
  10. Ty Segall – Feel
  11. The Dharma Chain – Riders
  12. Baby Cool – Poison
  13. Goat – Goatfuzz
  14. ORB – Skyclock
  15. Planet Of The 8s – 20 and 20 is 40
  16. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Vegemite
  17. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Elbow
  18. All Them Witches – Elk.Blood.Heart
  19. All Them Witches – When God Comes Back
  20. Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows – Los Plagas
  21. Swapmeet – Lucky
  22. Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
  23. Wake In Fright – Cant Tell Love
  24. Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Elevate: 2024-10-31

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-10-31

Current track

Title

Artist