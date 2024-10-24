Low Noise High Output: 2024-10-24

Written by on October 24, 2024

  1. OIL! – OIL!
  2. Nice Biscuit – Breathe
  3. Babe Rainbow – Long Live The Wilderness
  4. Minami Deutsch – Tunnel
  5. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  6. Maisie – Morphine
  7. Pond – Black Lung
  8. Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Perfume
  9. Courtney Barnett – David
  10. Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
  11. Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
  12. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  13. Paul Kidney Experience – Dry Eye
  14. Crocodylus – Madagascar
  15. Bad//Dreems – Southern Heat
  16. St. Morris Sinners – 80 Hours A Week
  17. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Spread Your Love
  18. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Mr Prism
  19. Ty Segall – Candy Sam
  20. James Dawes – I Love You (Kookoo)
  21. The Dunes – Mountain
  22. Mt. Mountain – Tassels
  23. Glass Beams – Mahal
  24. Los Bitchos – Pista (Fresh Start)
  25. Beans – Groove
