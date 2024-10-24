Low Noise High Output: 2024-10-24

- OIL! – OIL!
- Nice Biscuit – Breathe
- Babe Rainbow – Long Live The Wilderness
- Minami Deutsch – Tunnel
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- Maisie – Morphine
- Pond – Black Lung
- Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Perfume
- Courtney Barnett – David
- Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
- Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Paul Kidney Experience – Dry Eye
- Crocodylus – Madagascar
- Bad//Dreems – Southern Heat
- St. Morris Sinners – 80 Hours A Week
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Spread Your Love
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Mr Prism
- Ty Segall – Candy Sam
- James Dawes – I Love You (Kookoo)
- The Dunes – Mountain
- Mt. Mountain – Tassels
- Glass Beams – Mahal
- Los Bitchos – Pista (Fresh Start)
- Beans – Groove
Reader's opinions