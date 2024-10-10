Low Noise High Output: 2024-10-10

- swapmeet – Lucky
- Birds Are Spies – Spin
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- State Library – Tired
- Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
- Sons of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
- Heinous Crimes – Morning Light, Evening Sun
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Crocodylus – Bad Reception
- West Thebarton – Slow
- MGMT – Pieces of What
- Baby Cool – The Sea
- Goat – Let It Burn
- Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior
- La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On Earth
- Moon Duo – Sleepwalker (Live)
- Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats – Mind Crawler
- Jack Harlon & the Dead Crows – John Becomes The Universe
- Osees – Plastic Plant
- Flyying Colours – Morning Stoner
- The Black Angels – Science Killer
- The Dandy Warhols – Get Off
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Before And Afterland
- Kikagaku Moyo – Smoke and Mirrors
- Ty Segall – You Make The Sun Fry
- Ty Segall – The Feels
- The Flaming Lips – It’s Summertime
- Pond – Giant Tortoise
