Low Noise High Output: 2024-10-10

  1. swapmeet – Lucky
  2. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  3. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  4. State Library – Tired
  5. Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
  6. Sons of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
  7. Heinous Crimes – Morning Light, Evening Sun
  8. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  9. Crocodylus – Bad Reception
  10. West Thebarton – Slow
  11. MGMT – Pieces of What
  12. Baby Cool – The Sea
  13. Goat – Let It Burn
  14. Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior
  15. La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On Earth
  16. Moon Duo – Sleepwalker (Live)
  17. Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats – Mind Crawler
  18. Jack Harlon & the Dead Crows – John Becomes The Universe
  19. Osees – Plastic Plant
  20. Flyying Colours – Morning Stoner
  21. The Black Angels – Science Killer
  22. The Dandy Warhols – Get Off
  23. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Before And Afterland
  24. Kikagaku Moyo – Smoke and Mirrors
  25. Ty Segall – You Make The Sun Fry
  26. Ty Segall – The Feels
  27. The Flaming Lips – It’s Summertime
  28. Pond – Giant Tortoise
