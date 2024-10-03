Low Noise High Output: 2024-10-03

- The Doors – L.A Woman
- Love – Alone Again
- Love – A House Is Not A Motel
- The Seeds – Two Fingers Pointing On You
- Small Faces – Get Yourself Together
- Small Faces – Become Like You
- The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
- Jefferson Airplane – Today
- Khruangbin – If There Is No Question
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Night Rites – Den
- Boris – Akuma No Uta
- The Warlocks – He Looks Good In Space
- Wooden Shjips – Servants
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Am I In Heaven?
- Moon Duo – Lost Heads
- Goat – Queen of the Underground
- Somnium – Truth Sets Me Free
- Babe Rainbow – Johnny Says Stay Cool
- The Murlocs – Old Locomotive
- Ty Segall – Green Belly
- Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
- CIVIC – Radiant Eye
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Starfire 500
- Sacrificial Larynx – Beautiful Day
- Gut Health – The Recipe
- Viagra Boys – Slow Learner
