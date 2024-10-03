Low Noise High Output: 2024-10-03

October 3, 2024

  1. The Doors – L.A Woman
  2. Love – Alone Again
  3. Love – A House Is Not A Motel
  4. The Seeds – Two Fingers Pointing On You
  5. Small Faces – Get Yourself Together
  6. Small Faces – Become Like You
  7. The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
  8. Jefferson Airplane – Today
  9. Khruangbin – If There Is No Question
  10. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  11. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  12. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  13. Night Rites – Den
  14. Boris – Akuma No Uta
  15. The Warlocks – He Looks Good In Space
  16. Wooden Shjips – Servants
  17. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Am I In Heaven?
  18. Moon Duo – Lost Heads
  19. Goat – Queen of the Underground
  20. Somnium – Truth Sets Me Free
  21. Babe Rainbow – Johnny Says Stay Cool
  22. The Murlocs – Old Locomotive
  23. Ty Segall – Green Belly
  24. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  25. CIVIC – Radiant Eye
  26. Amyl and the Sniffers – Starfire 500
  27. Sacrificial Larynx – Beautiful Day
  28. Gut Health – The Recipe
  29. Viagra Boys – Slow Learner
