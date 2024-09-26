Low Noise High Output: 2024-09-26

- Earthless – Acid Crusher
- Black Mountain – Rollercoaster
- Follakzoid – Trees
- The Black Angels – Without A Trace
- Elephant Stone – Heavy Moon
- Wooden Shijps – Staring At The Sun
- Dead Skeletons – Kingdom Of God
- The Warlocks – Baby Blue
- The Warlocks – You Destroy
- Tashaki Miyaki – All I Have To Do Is Dream
- Electric Moon – Tomorrow Never Knows
- The KVB – Taxman
- Allah-Las – Catamaran
- Landskap – Landskap Theme
- Oh Sees – Carrion Crawler
- The Spyrals – Sunflower Microphone
- All Them Witches – This Is Where It Falls Apart
- Heaters – Gum Drop
- Lumerians – Burning Mirrors
- The Dharma Chain – When We Dissappear
- Babe Rainbow – Love Forever
- Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
- Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
- Baby Candy – What’s Worse
Reader's opinions