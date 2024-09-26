Low Noise High Output: 2024-09-26

Written by on September 26, 2024

  1. Earthless – Acid Crusher
  2. Black Mountain – Rollercoaster
  3. Follakzoid – Trees
  4. The Black Angels – Without A Trace
  5. Elephant Stone – Heavy Moon
  6. Wooden Shijps – Staring At The Sun
  7. Dead Skeletons – Kingdom Of God
  8. The Warlocks – Baby Blue
  9. The Warlocks – You Destroy
  10. Tashaki Miyaki – All I Have To Do Is Dream
  11. Electric Moon – Tomorrow Never Knows
  12. The KVB – Taxman
  13. Allah-Las – Catamaran
  14. Landskap – Landskap Theme
  15. Oh Sees – Carrion Crawler
  16. The Spyrals – Sunflower Microphone
  17. All Them Witches – This Is Where It Falls Apart
  18. Heaters – Gum Drop
  19. Lumerians – Burning Mirrors
  20. The Dharma Chain – When We Dissappear
  21. Babe Rainbow – Love Forever
  22. Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
  23. Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
  24. Baby Candy – What’s Worse
