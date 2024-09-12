Low Noise High Output: 2024-09-12

- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Evergreen
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Feelers
- Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
- Sons of Zoku – Wild Eyes
- Psychic Ills – Back To You
- Psychic Ills – Another Change
- The Dharma Chain – Clockwork
- The Dharma Chain – Somewhere
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Pin Drops
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Crush
- The Dandy Warhols – Godless
- The Dandy Warhols – Mohammed
- Somnium – Wildnerness, Plants And Trees
- Somnium – Truth Sets Me Free
- Beans – One To Four
- Beans – Silhouette
- Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
- Nice Biscuit – The Star
- The Black Delta Movement – Fourth Pass Over The Graveyard
- Maisie – Morphine
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- Baby Cool – Daydream
- Hot Apple Band – Changing
- Michael Pearse – Falling From The Hills
- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
Reader's opinions