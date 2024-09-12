Low Noise High Output: 2024-09-12

  1. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Evergreen
  2. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Feelers
  3. Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
  4. Sons of Zoku – Wild Eyes
  5. Psychic Ills – Back To You
  6. Psychic Ills – Another Change
  7. The Dharma Chain – Clockwork
  8. The Dharma Chain – Somewhere
  9. The Black Heart Death Cult – Pin Drops
  10. The Black Heart Death Cult – Crush
  11. The Dandy Warhols – Godless
  12. The Dandy Warhols – Mohammed
  13. Somnium – Wildnerness, Plants And Trees
  14. Somnium – Truth Sets Me Free
  15. Beans – One To Four
  16. Beans – Silhouette
  17. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  18. Nice Biscuit – The Star
  19. The Black Delta Movement – Fourth Pass Over The Graveyard
  20. Maisie – Morphine
  21. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  22. Baby Cool – Daydream
  23. Hot Apple Band – Changing
  24. Michael Pearse – Falling From The Hills
  25. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  26. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
