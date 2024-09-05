Low Noise High Output: 2024-09-05

Written by on September 5, 2024

  1. Tess Parks – Somedays
  2. Big Thief – Blue Lightning
  3. Courtney Barnett – Out Of The Woodwork
  4. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  5. Emily Wurramara – Passport
  6. Wake In Fright – Cant Tell Love
  7. The Fyoogs – Road To Love
  8. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  9. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  10. Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
  11. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  12. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  13. Bananagun – Top Cat
  14. Bananagun – Crane in the Tiger’s Mouth
  15. R.M.F.C – The Trap
  16. Uranium Club – Small Grey Men
  17. The Judges – Guns
  18. Dandy Buzzkills – The Light
  19. Sacrifical Larynx – Wallz
  20. Gut Health – Stiletto
  21. HAGOL – DIRT
  22. HAGOL – DEATH MERGE
  23. Osees – A Foul Form
  24. Turnstile – High Pressure
  25. Turnstile – Moon
  26. Incendiary – Poison
  27. SPEED – Not That Nice
  28. SPEED – Big Bite
  29. Suicidal Tendencies – Alone
  30. Ghost – Con Clavi Con Dio
  31. Gojira – Mea Cupla (Ah! Ca ira!)
  32. Alien Weaponry – Titokowaru
  33. Osees – LOOK AT THE SKY
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Elevate: 2024-09-05

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-09-05

Current track

Title

Artist