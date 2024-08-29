Low Noise High Output: 2024-08-29

- Thunder Speaks – Free
- Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
- Heinous Crimes – Popular Music
- Moon Duo – Animal
- Moon Duo – Thieves
- Osees – DRUG CITY
- OSees – ZIPPER
- Nice Biscuit – The Star
- Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
- The Dharma Chain – Timelessness
- Melody’s Echo Chamber – The Hypnotist
- Hot Apple Band – Old Age
- Hot Apple Band – So Long, Noodle House
- GUM / Ambrose Kenny Smith – Dud
- Baby Cool – Poison
- Baby Cool – For Us
- Led Zeppelin – No Quarter
- Nick Drake – Black Mountain Blues
- Nick Drake – Pink Moon
- Jefferson Airplane – Today
- The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
- Iggy & The Stooges – Gimme Danger
- Oasis – Supersonic
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
- Full Flower Moon Band – Baby
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Super Speedy Zippy Whipper
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – How Can Anybody Be Sober These Days?
- The Genevieves – Coward
