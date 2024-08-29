Low Noise High Output: 2024-08-29

  1. Thunder Speaks – Free
  2. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  3. Heinous Crimes – Popular Music
  4. Moon Duo – Animal
  5. Moon Duo – Thieves
  6. Osees – DRUG CITY
  7. OSees – ZIPPER
  8. Nice Biscuit – The Star
  9. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  10. The Dharma Chain – Timelessness
  11. Melody’s Echo Chamber – The Hypnotist
  12. Hot Apple Band – Old Age
  13. Hot Apple Band – So Long, Noodle House
  14. GUM / Ambrose Kenny Smith – Dud
  15. Baby Cool – Poison
  16. Baby Cool – For Us
  17. Led Zeppelin – No Quarter
  18. Nick Drake – Black Mountain Blues
  19. Nick Drake – Pink Moon
  20. Jefferson Airplane – Today
  21. The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun
  22. Iggy & The Stooges – Gimme Danger
  23. Oasis – Supersonic
  24. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  25. Full Flower Moon Band – Baby
  26. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Super Speedy Zippy Whipper
  27. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – How Can Anybody Be Sober These Days?
  28. The Genevieves – Coward
