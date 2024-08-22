Low Noise High Output: 2024-08-22

Written by on August 22, 2024

  1. Orb – Tailem Bend
  2. Full Tone Generator – Dark Eyes
  3. White Fence – I’ll Follow You
  4. White Fence – Slaughter on Sunset Strip
  5. Ty Segall – You Make The Sun Fry
  6. Ty Segall – Low Rider
  7. Osees – Intercepted Message
  8. The Flaming Lips – Do You Realize???
  9. Kikagaku Moyo – Dripping Sun
  10. Mdou Moctar – Funeral for Justice
  11. Child – It’s Cruel To Be Kind
  12. All Them Witches – Hush, I’m On Tv
  13. All Them Witches – 1X1
  14. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Ultimate Hammer
  15. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Your Hell
  16. Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows – The Magnetic Ridge
  17. Dr. Colossus – Sixty-Six & Six
  18. Forte – Big Brother
  19. Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
  20. Fontaines D.C. – Favourite
  21. Heinous Crimes – Popular Music
  22. MGMT – Congratulations
  23. The Avalanches – If I Was A Folkstar
  24. Foxygen – Shuggie
  25. The War On Drugs – Black Water Falls
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2024-08-22

Current track

Title

Artist