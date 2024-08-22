Low Noise High Output: 2024-08-22

- Orb – Tailem Bend
- Full Tone Generator – Dark Eyes
- White Fence – I’ll Follow You
- White Fence – Slaughter on Sunset Strip
- Ty Segall – You Make The Sun Fry
- Ty Segall – Low Rider
- Osees – Intercepted Message
- The Flaming Lips – Do You Realize???
- Kikagaku Moyo – Dripping Sun
- Mdou Moctar – Funeral for Justice
- Child – It’s Cruel To Be Kind
- All Them Witches – Hush, I’m On Tv
- All Them Witches – 1X1
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Ultimate Hammer
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Your Hell
- Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows – The Magnetic Ridge
- Dr. Colossus – Sixty-Six & Six
- Forte – Big Brother
- Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
- Fontaines D.C. – Favourite
- Heinous Crimes – Popular Music
- MGMT – Congratulations
- The Avalanches – If I Was A Folkstar
- Foxygen – Shuggie
- The War On Drugs – Black Water Falls
Reader's opinions