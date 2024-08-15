Low Noise High Output: 2024-08-15

- Swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Ineffable Mindfuck
- Moon Duo – Sleepwalker
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Pish
- Butthole Surfers – Pepper
- The Avalanches – Frontier Psychiatrist
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- The 745 – Full Force 45
- Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta
- Sacrificial Larynx – Beautiful Day
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- Turnstile – Generator
- Turnstile – I Don’t Wanna Be Blind
- Turnstile – (Lost Another) Piece Of My World
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Mars For The Rich
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Digital Black
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Starfire 500
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Control
- CIVIC – Nuclear Son
- CIVIC – New Vietnam
- R.M.F.C – The Trap
- Checkpoint – Triple Dragon
- Alien Nosejob – Television Sets
- Alien Nosejob – Black Sheep
- Oh Sees – Animated Violence
- Spiritualized – Electricity
- Fear & Loathing – Freedumb March
- Billiam – Animation Cel
- Billiam – Maneater Three
- Butthole Surfers – Who Was In My Room Last Night?
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – NGRI Bloodstain
