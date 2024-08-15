Low Noise High Output: 2024-08-15

Written by on August 15, 2024

  1. Swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
  2. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  3. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  4. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  5. The Dandy Warhols – Bohemian Like You
  6. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Ineffable Mindfuck
  7. Moon Duo – Sleepwalker
  8. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Pish
  9. Butthole Surfers – Pepper
  10. The Avalanches – Frontier Psychiatrist
  11. The Genevieves – Adore You
  12. The 745 – Full Force 45
  13. Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta
  14. Sacrificial Larynx – Beautiful Day
  15. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  16. Turnstile – Generator
  17. Turnstile – I Don’t Wanna Be Blind
  18. Turnstile – (Lost Another) Piece Of My World
  19. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Mars For The Rich
  20. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Digital Black
  21. Amyl and the Sniffers – Starfire 500
  22. Amyl and the Sniffers – Control
  23. CIVIC – Nuclear Son
  24. CIVIC – New Vietnam
  25. R.M.F.C – The Trap
  26. Checkpoint – Triple Dragon
  27. Alien Nosejob – Television Sets
  28. Alien Nosejob – Black Sheep
  29. Oh Sees – Animated Violence
  30. Spiritualized – Electricity
  31. Fear & Loathing – Freedumb March
  32. Billiam – Animation Cel
  33. Billiam – Maneater Three
  34. Butthole Surfers – Who Was In My Room Last Night?
  35. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – NGRI Bloodstain
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Elevate: 2024-08-15

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2024-08-15

Current track

Title

Artist