Low Noise High Output: 2024-07-25

  1. Royal Headache – My Own Fantasy
  2. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  3. Pixies – Debaser
  4. pavement – cut your hair
  5. War Room – The Top Floor
  6. the Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
  7. PJ Harvey – Victory
  8. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – le risque
  9. dandy buzzkills – the moth
  10. full flower moon band – super like me
  11. full flower moon band – baby
  12. the empty threats – new jet ski
  13. bad//dreems – godless
  14. war room – the trouble with me
  15. the dainty morsels – little miss green
  16. kitchen witch – glitch
  17. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – head on/pill
  18. druid fluids – layers
  19. sons of zoku – moonlight
  20. michael pearse – falling from the hills
  21. swapmeet – lucky
  22. marlin kites – another day
  23. gum, ambrose kenny-smith – dud
  24. gum, ambrose kenny-smith – ill times
  25. marlin kites – social butterflies
