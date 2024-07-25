Low Noise High Output: 2024-07-25

- Royal Headache – My Own Fantasy
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Pixies – Debaser
- pavement – cut your hair
- War Room – The Top Floor
- the Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
- PJ Harvey – Victory
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – le risque
- dandy buzzkills – the moth
- full flower moon band – super like me
- full flower moon band – baby
- the empty threats – new jet ski
- bad//dreems – godless
- war room – the trouble with me
- the dainty morsels – little miss green
- kitchen witch – glitch
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – head on/pill
- druid fluids – layers
- sons of zoku – moonlight
- michael pearse – falling from the hills
- swapmeet – lucky
- marlin kites – another day
- gum, ambrose kenny-smith – dud
- gum, ambrose kenny-smith – ill times
- marlin kites – social butterflies
