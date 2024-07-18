Low Noise High Output: 2024-07-18

Written by on July 18, 2024

  1. ORB – Tailem Bend
  2. Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
  3. Scott and Charlene’s Wedding – Don’t Bother Me
  4. VLAD DALE – I Don’t Wanna Go To Work Today
  5. Loose Lips – One More Chance
  6. Loose Lips – Hungry Heart
  7. Billiam – My Metronome
  8. Billiam – Maid Dress
  9. A.Swayze & The Ghosts – He Is Dead
  10. Parquet Courts – Instant Disassembly
  11. The Kinks – Living on a thin line
  12. Total Control – Black Spring
  13. The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
  14. The Saints – (This) Perfect Day
  15. Straightjacket Nation – Harsh Hand
  16. Straightjacket Nation – Lockstep
  17. Wanda Jackson – Slippin’ and Slidin’
  18. Toyland – Ships and Boats
  19. The Condos – Blue Bloods
  20. The Condos – Argy Bargy
  21. Tee Vee Repairmann – People (Everywhere I Go)
  22. Darcy Clay – Jolene
  23. Low Life – Dream Machine
  24. Kraftwerk – Computer Love
  25. Strict Face – Citrus Snaps
  26. Throbbing Gristle – Persuasion
  27. GUM / Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Dud
  28. ORB – Morph
