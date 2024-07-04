Low Noise High Output: 2024-07-04

Written by on July 4, 2024

  1. the black heart death cult – goodbye gatwick blues
  2. moon duo – ice
  3. night rites – black diamond
  4. pseudo mind hive – tempest
  5. child – dirty woman
  6. deafheaven – windows
  7. slowdive – ballad of sister sue
  8. dandelion wine – hall of leave
  9. fragile animals – come down
  10. dead radio – callisto
  11. the howling fog – joy divide
  12. ultracrush – perfect frame
  13. radio moscow – bridges
  14. all them witches – funeral for a great drunken bird
  15. dead meadow – eyeless gaze all eye/don’t tell
  16. the black angels – indigo meadow
  17. the black angels – the sniper
  18. ty segall – isolation
  19. ty segall – green belly
  20. the dandy warhols – horse pills
  21. the dandy warhols – get off
  22. the murlocs – loopholes
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-07-04

Current track

Title

Artist