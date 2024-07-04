Low Noise High Output: 2024-07-04

- the black heart death cult – goodbye gatwick blues
- moon duo – ice
- night rites – black diamond
- pseudo mind hive – tempest
- child – dirty woman
- deafheaven – windows
- slowdive – ballad of sister sue
- dandelion wine – hall of leave
- fragile animals – come down
- dead radio – callisto
- the howling fog – joy divide
- ultracrush – perfect frame
- radio moscow – bridges
- all them witches – funeral for a great drunken bird
- dead meadow – eyeless gaze all eye/don’t tell
- the black angels – indigo meadow
- the black angels – the sniper
- ty segall – isolation
- ty segall – green belly
- the dandy warhols – horse pills
- the dandy warhols – get off
- the murlocs – loopholes
