Low Noise High Output: 2024-06-20

- The War On Drugs – Under The Pressure
- Foxygen – We Are The 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic
- Pavement – Range Life
- Destroyer – Hey, Snow White
- Parquet Courts – Uncase Shadow of a Southern Myth
- Natural Child – Out In The Country
- Black Lips – Veni Vidi Vici
- Holy Wave – Do You Feel It
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Hot Water
- Kurt Vile – Wakin on a Pretty Day
- The Flaming Lips – Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell
- Mary Jane’s Last Dance – Tom Petty
- Donovan – Mellow Yellow
- Neil Young – Roll Another Number (For The Road)
- Nirvana – About A Girl
- St Morris Sinners – Zbilanc
- St Morris Sinners – Gentrification Blues
- Fontaines D.C. – Favourite
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Zero
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Here Is No Why
- Pixies – All I Think About Now
- Pixies – Crackity Jones
- Sonic Youth – Silver Rocket
- Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – Gitustizia di strada – lavora fino alla morte
- Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – La vipera
