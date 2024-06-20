Low Noise High Output: 2024-06-20

Written by on June 20, 2024

  1. The War On Drugs – Under The Pressure
  2. Foxygen – We Are The 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic
  3. Pavement – Range Life
  4. Destroyer – Hey, Snow White
  5. Parquet Courts – Uncase Shadow of a Southern Myth
  6. Natural Child – Out In The Country
  7. Black Lips – Veni Vidi Vici
  8. Holy Wave – Do You Feel It
  9. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Hot Water
  10. Kurt Vile – Wakin on a Pretty Day
  11. The Flaming Lips – Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell
  12. Mary Jane’s Last Dance – Tom Petty
  13. Donovan – Mellow Yellow
  14. Neil Young – Roll Another Number (For The Road)
  15. Nirvana – About A Girl
  16. St Morris Sinners – Zbilanc
  17. St Morris Sinners – Gentrification Blues
  18. Fontaines D.C. – Favourite
  19. The Smashing Pumpkins – Zero
  20. The Smashing Pumpkins – Here Is No Why
  21. Pixies – All I Think About Now
  22. Pixies – Crackity Jones
  23. Sonic Youth – Silver Rocket
  24. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – Gitustizia di strada – lavora fino alla morte
  25. Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats – La vipera
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Elevate: 2024-06-20

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-06-20

Current track

Title

Artist