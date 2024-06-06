Low Noise High Output: 2024-06-06

Written by on June 6, 2024

  1. Sacrifical Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  2. SUNDOWNER – Cocaine
  3. Those Left Behind – Breed (Nirvana)
  4. I, The Nomad – Gravity
  5. Iron Maiden – The Trooper
  6. The Mark of Cain – Interloper
  7. Megadeth – Blackmail The Universe
  8. Frenzal Rhomb – Never Had So Much Fun
  9. slim krusty – touchin off
  10. Private Function – Seize and Destroy
  11. Dennis Cometti – Limiter
  12. C.O.F.F.I.N – Fast Love
  13. Amyl and the Sniffers – No More Tears
  14. Electric Slumber – SHAME
  15. Full Tone Generator – Kenny
  16. Queens of the Stone Age – Go with the Flow
  17. Beans – Groove
  18. Beans – Siamese Blundstone
  19. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Hot Wax
  20. Thee Oh Sees – Web
  21. Sleep – Dragonaut
  22. Hobo Magic – Follow The Holy Riff
  23. Swapmeet – Lucky
  24. Swapmeet – I Wish I
  25. The Black Heart Death Cult – Always
  26. Jefferson Airplane – Today
  27. Glass Beams – Snake Oil
  28. Flyying Colours – Big Mess
  29. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Tempo 116.7 (Reaching For Dangerous Levels Of Sobriety)
  30. Sleaford Mods – McFlurry
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2024-06-06

Current track

Title

Artist