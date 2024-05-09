Low Noise High Output: 2024-05-09

- Sons of Zoku – Lovers Trance
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- Not For Humans – Alien Eyes
- Somnium – Truth Sets Me Free
- Night Rites – Black Diamond
- The Warlocks – Chameleon
- Glass Beams – Orb
- The Lazy Eyes – Fuzz Jam
- Moon Duo – Lost Heads
- Babe Rainbow – Peace Blossom Boogie
- Babe Rainbow – The Wind
- Beans – Groove
- Beans – Toxic News
- Pond – Sweep Me Off My Feet
- Ty Segall – I’m A Man
- Astro Elevator – Hypernova
- La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On The Earth
- Psychic Ills – Back to You
- The Black Angels – Life Song
- Osees – Die Laughing
- Dead Witch – Sunshine
- Goat – Goatfuzz
- Kyuss – 50 Million Year Trip (Downside Up)
- Full Tone Generator – Yeah Hey
- All Them Witches – Tiger’s Pit
