Low Noise High Output: 2024-05-09

  1. Sons of Zoku – Lovers Trance
  2. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  3. Not For Humans – Alien Eyes
  4. Somnium – Truth Sets Me Free
  5. Night Rites – Black Diamond
  6. The Warlocks – Chameleon
  7. Glass Beams – Orb
  8. The Lazy Eyes – Fuzz Jam
  9. Moon Duo – Lost Heads
  10. Babe Rainbow – Peace Blossom Boogie
  11. Babe Rainbow – The Wind
  12. Beans – Groove
  13. Beans – Toxic News
  14. Pond – Sweep Me Off My Feet
  15. Ty Segall – I’m A Man
  16. Astro Elevator – Hypernova
  17. La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On The Earth
  18. Psychic Ills – Back to You
  19. The Black Angels – Life Song
  20. Osees – Die Laughing
  21. Dead Witch – Sunshine
  22. Goat – Goatfuzz
  23. Kyuss – 50 Million Year Trip (Downside Up)
  24. Full Tone Generator – Yeah Hey
  25. All Them Witches – Tiger’s Pit
