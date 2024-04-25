Low Noise High Output: 2024-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2024

  1. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  2. The Beatles – She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
  3. The Beatles – Polythene Pam
  4. Ty Segall – Take Care (To Comb Your Hair)
  5. Foxygen – We Are The 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic
  6. Dead Meadow – Dusty Nothing
  7. 13th Floor Elevators – Roller Coaster
  8. The Jesus And Mary Chain – My Little Underground
  9. INXS – Night Of Rebellion
  10. Goat – Do The Dance
  11. Oh Sees – I Come From The Mountain
  12. Bass Drum of Death – Get Found
  13. Black Lips – Modern Art
  14. The Dandy Warhols – Cool As Kim Deal
  15. The Dandy Warhols – Green
  16. Gabriella Cohen – Mercy
  17. Psychic Ills – FBI
  18. Singapore Sling – Overdriver
  19. Spiritualised – I Think I’m In Love
  20. Joy Division – A Means To An End
  21. swapmeet – Lucky
  22. swapmeet – I Wish I
  23. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  24. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  25. Butthole Surfers – Goofy’s Concern
  26. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  27. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasu
  28. Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
  29. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  30. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  31. The Effends – Control
  32. Los Palms – From The Shadows
  33. Butthole Surfers – Strawberry
