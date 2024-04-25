Low Noise High Output: 2024-04-25

- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- The Beatles – She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
- The Beatles – Polythene Pam
- Ty Segall – Take Care (To Comb Your Hair)
- Foxygen – We Are The 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic
- Dead Meadow – Dusty Nothing
- 13th Floor Elevators – Roller Coaster
- The Jesus And Mary Chain – My Little Underground
- INXS – Night Of Rebellion
- Goat – Do The Dance
- Oh Sees – I Come From The Mountain
- Bass Drum of Death – Get Found
- Black Lips – Modern Art
- The Dandy Warhols – Cool As Kim Deal
- The Dandy Warhols – Green
- Gabriella Cohen – Mercy
- Psychic Ills – FBI
- Singapore Sling – Overdriver
- Spiritualised – I Think I’m In Love
- Joy Division – A Means To An End
- swapmeet – Lucky
- swapmeet – I Wish I
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- Butthole Surfers – Goofy’s Concern
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasu
- Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
- Night Rites – Dark Patterns
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- The Effends – Control
- Los Palms – From The Shadows
- Butthole Surfers – Strawberry
Reader's opinions