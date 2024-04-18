Low Noise High Output: 2024-04-18

- Jefferson Airplane – In The Morning
- The Dolly Rocker Movement – Steam Train Blues
- The Velvet Underground – Run Run Run
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Electricide
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Futurephobic
- Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Fists
- Mondo Generator – So High
- Monster Magnet – Powertrip
- Monster Magnet – Space Lord
- Stonefield – Route 29
- Stonefield – Woman
- Moon Duo – Planet Caravan
- The Warlocks – Lonesome Bulldog
- The Warlocks – The Dope Feels Good
- The Dolly Rocker Movement – The Only One
- Tess Parks – Somedays
- Tess Parks – WOW
- The Liminanas – Migas 2000
- The Liminanas – Liverpool
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Bout Des Doigts
- The Black Angels – Dear-Ree-Shee
- Turtle Skull – Rabbit
- Turtle Skull – Heavy as Hell
- Tropical Fuck Storm, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Satanic Slumber Party Pt. 2
- Tropical Fuck Storm – The Golden Ratio
Reader's opinions