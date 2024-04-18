Low Noise High Output: 2024-04-18

Written by on April 18, 2024

  1. Jefferson Airplane – In The Morning
  2. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Steam Train Blues
  3. The Velvet Underground – Run Run Run
  4. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Electricide
  5. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Futurephobic
  6. Zoe Fox and the Rocket Clocks – Fists
  7. Mondo Generator – So High
  8. Monster Magnet – Powertrip
  9. Monster Magnet – Space Lord
  10. Stonefield – Route 29
  11. Stonefield – Woman
  12. Moon Duo – Planet Caravan
  13. The Warlocks – Lonesome Bulldog
  14. The Warlocks – The Dope Feels Good
  15. The Dolly Rocker Movement – The Only One
  16. Tess Parks – Somedays
  17. Tess Parks – WOW
  18. The Liminanas – Migas 2000
  19. The Liminanas – Liverpool
  20. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Bout Des Doigts
  21. The Black Angels – Dear-Ree-Shee
  22. Turtle Skull – Rabbit
  23. Turtle Skull – Heavy as Hell
  24. Tropical Fuck Storm, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Satanic Slumber Party Pt. 2
  25. Tropical Fuck Storm – The Golden Ratio
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

New Vibes: 2024-04-18

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-04-18

Current track

Title

Artist