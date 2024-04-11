Low Noise High Output: 2024-04-11

  1. Porcupine Tree – Anesthetize
  2. Helmet – Unsung
  3. Helmet – Milquetoast
  4. Melvins – Honey Bucket
  5. Kyuss – Black Widow
  6. Nirvana – Dive
  7. Mudhoney – Touch Me I’m Sick
  8. NOFX – Linoleum
  9. Queens of the Stone Age – Gonna Leave You
  10. Rage Against The Machine – Sleep Now In The Fire
  11. Black Flag – My War
  12. Black Sabbath – War Pigs
  13. Dio – Killing the Dragon
  14. Motorhead – Ace Of Spades
  15. Megadeth – Mechanix
  16. Iron Maiden – Flight Of Icarus
  17. Sir Lord Baltimore – Kingdom Come
  18. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Red Altar
  19. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Automation
  20. ORB – O.R.B. (Childhood’s End)
  21. Alien Nosejob – Act Different
  22. Los Palms – Strange Effect (The Kinks)
  23. Big Town – NUFF SAID
  24. Placement – Lost Sun
  25. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Super Speedy Zippy Whipper
  26. Coldwave – Buster
