Low Noise High Output: 2024-04-04

Written by on April 4, 2024

  1. The Dandy Warhols – Mohammed
  2. The Dandy Warhols – Nietzsche
  3. Michael Pearse – Out In The World
  4. Sons of Zoku – O I
  5. Michael Pearse – Like A Rainbow (Not Really)
  6. Oasis – Married With Children
  7. Joe Ziffer – Seaside
  8. Michael Pearse – The Sun Is My Drum
  9. Hot Apple Band – Not Today
  10. Hot Apple Band – Bobbin’ For Apples
  11. Mdou Moctar – Funeral for Justice
  12. Swapmeet – Collision
  13. Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
  14. Dungen – Skovde
  15. The Black Heart Death Cult – Setting Sun
  16. Beans – Kookaburra
  17. Beans – Haunted
  18. Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
  19. Pantera – Cowboys From Hell
  20. Gojira – Flying Whales
  21. Megadeth – Into The Lungs Of Hell
  22. Megadeth – Set The World Afire
  23. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Planet B (live in London ’19)
  24. Primus – Too Many Puppies
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-04-04

Current track

Title

Artist