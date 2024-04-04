Low Noise High Output: 2024-04-04

- The Dandy Warhols – Mohammed
- The Dandy Warhols – Nietzsche
- Michael Pearse – Out In The World
- Sons of Zoku – O I
- Michael Pearse – Like A Rainbow (Not Really)
- Oasis – Married With Children
- Joe Ziffer – Seaside
- Michael Pearse – The Sun Is My Drum
- Hot Apple Band – Not Today
- Hot Apple Band – Bobbin’ For Apples
- Mdou Moctar – Funeral for Justice
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
- Dungen – Skovde
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Setting Sun
- Beans – Kookaburra
- Beans – Haunted
- Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
- Pantera – Cowboys From Hell
- Gojira – Flying Whales
- Megadeth – Into The Lungs Of Hell
- Megadeth – Set The World Afire
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Planet B (live in London ’19)
- Primus – Too Many Puppies
Reader's opinions