Low Noise High Output: 2024-03-28

  1. The Pretty Littles – Australian Dream
  2. West Thebarton – Modern Australia
  3. West Thebarton – Cold Feet
  4. Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
  5. Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
  6. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Keen For Kick On’s?
  7. Regurgitator – This is Not A Pop Song (ft. Peaches)
  8. James Dawes – I Don’t Wanna See You/ The Now/Little Lorikeet
  9. Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
  10. swapmeet – Collision
  11. Tropical Fuck Storm – G.A.F.F.
  12. Pipe-Eye – Chakra
  13. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  14. Mt. Mountain – Floating Eyes
  15. Goat – Goatfuzz
  16. Dead Witch – Sunshine
  17. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Sleep Drifter
  18. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Billabong Valley
  19. Hobo Magic – The Poet
  20. Moon Duo – Sleepwalker (live)
  21. The Howling Fog – The Needle’s Falling
  22. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Whats In A Name?
  23. The Avalanches – Oh The Sunn!
  24. The Avalanches – We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)
  25. All Them Witches – The Death of Coyote Woman
