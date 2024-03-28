Low Noise High Output: 2024-03-28

- The Pretty Littles – Australian Dream
- West Thebarton – Modern Australia
- West Thebarton – Cold Feet
- Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
- Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Keen For Kick On’s?
- Regurgitator – This is Not A Pop Song (ft. Peaches)
- James Dawes – I Don’t Wanna See You/ The Now/Little Lorikeet
- Courtney Barnett – Avant Gardener
- swapmeet – Collision
- Tropical Fuck Storm – G.A.F.F.
- Pipe-Eye – Chakra
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Mt. Mountain – Floating Eyes
- Goat – Goatfuzz
- Dead Witch – Sunshine
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Sleep Drifter
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Billabong Valley
- Hobo Magic – The Poet
- Moon Duo – Sleepwalker (live)
- The Howling Fog – The Needle’s Falling
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Whats In A Name?
- The Avalanches – Oh The Sunn!
- The Avalanches – We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)
- All Them Witches – The Death of Coyote Woman
