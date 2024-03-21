Low Noise High Output: 2024-03-21

- Darcy Cummings – Don’t Go
- Foxygen – No Destruction
- Arcade Fire – The Suburbs
- swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- Courtney Barnett – Don’t Apply Compression Gently
- Bromham – William & Gudula
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
- The War On Drugs – Black Water Falls
- Grace Cummings – Ramona
- LCD Soundsystem – Get Innocuous
- Sleaford Mods – Tweet Tweet Tweet
- Sleaford Mods – Tied Up In Nottz
- Melody’s Echo Chamber – The Hypnotist
- Primus – To Defy The Laws Of Tradition
- Goat – Run To Your Mama
- Moon Duo – Goners (Live)
- Flyying Colours – I Don’t Want To Let You Down
- Gemma Ray – There Must Be More Than This
- Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior
- La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On The Earth
- All Them Witches – Romany Dagger
- All Them Witches – Mountain
- Mercury Rev – Central Park East
- The Empty Threats – U
- The Dunes – Making Friends With Codeine
- Ty Segall – Hello, Hi
- Ty Segall – The Faker
Reader's opinions