Low Noise High Output: 2024-03-21

Written by on March 21, 2024

  1. Darcy Cummings – Don’t Go
  2. Foxygen – No Destruction
  3. Arcade Fire – The Suburbs
  4. swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  5. Courtney Barnett – Don’t Apply Compression Gently
  6. Bromham – William & Gudula
  7. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  8. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
  9. The War On Drugs – Black Water Falls
  10. Grace Cummings – Ramona
  11. LCD Soundsystem – Get Innocuous
  12. Sleaford Mods – Tweet Tweet Tweet
  13. Sleaford Mods – Tied Up In Nottz
  14. Melody’s Echo Chamber – The Hypnotist
  15. Primus – To Defy The Laws Of Tradition
  16. Goat – Run To Your Mama
  17. Moon Duo – Goners (Live)
  18. Flyying Colours – I Don’t Want To Let You Down
  19. Gemma Ray – There Must Be More Than This
  20. Endless Valley – Eastern Warrior
  21. La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On The Earth
  22. All Them Witches – Romany Dagger
  23. All Them Witches – Mountain
  24. Mercury Rev – Central Park East
  25. The Empty Threats – U
  26. The Dunes – Making Friends With Codeine
  27. Ty Segall – Hello, Hi
  28. Ty Segall – The Faker
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2024-03-21

Current track

Title

Artist