Low Noise High Output: 2024-03-14

March 14, 2024

  1. The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All I Know
  2. The Lemon Twigs – The One
  3. Tom Petty – It’s Good To Be King
  4. Porno for Pyros – Pets
  5. INXS – Underneath the Colours
  6. Mission Of Burma – That’s When I Reach For My Revolver
  7. Minami Deutsch – Grumpy Joa
  8. Joy Division – She’s Lost Control
  9. Joy Division – Shadowplay
  10. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  11. The Fyoogs – The Desert By The Sea
  12. Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
  13. swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  14. Modest Mouse – The Good Times Are Killing Me
  15. MGMT – Nothing Changes
  16. Big Thief – Spud Infinity
  17. Night Rites – Den
  18. Spiritualized – Let It Bleed (For Iggy)
  19. Joe Ziffer – Night Falls Fast
  20. All Them Witches – Swallowed By Sea
  21. Megadeth – Holy Wars… The Punishment Due
  22. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Ultimate Hammer
  23. Kyuss – Mondo Generator
  24. Jack Harlon & The Dead Crows – The Magnetic Ridge
