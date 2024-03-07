Low Noise High Output: 2024-03-07

Written by on March 7, 2024

  1. Violet Harlot – Footy Mad
  2. Dennis Cometti – Footy with the Boys
  3. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Footy Footy
  4. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Dustbin Fletcher
  5. Spiderbait – Footy
  6. Halftime Oranges – Salamander On My Verandah
  7. Space Bong – This Ain’t Friday Night Football
  8. The Toss – Australian Amateur Football League
  9. Dennis Cometti – Limiter
  10. Dennis Cometti – John Citizen
  11. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  12. West Thebarton – Stuck On You
  13. The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
  14. Free Drinks – I Wish Australia Had It’s Guns Again
  15. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  16. Pool Toy – Festival State
  17. Kurralta Park – Sturt Desert Pea
  18. Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
  19. Che Pheromone – Presidential Peccadilloes
  20. Ethanol Blend – Tongue & Cheek
  21. The Munch – Homelife
  22. The Munch – Puddle
  23. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  24. HAGOL – Hate
  25. HAGOL – WDDP
  26. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  27. Private Function – Speed Bumps
  28. Private Function – Give War A Chance
  29. Plastic Section – Party
  30. Plastic Section – Wray Gun
  31. CIVIC – Radiant Eye
  32. CIVIC – Chase the Dragon
  33. Carla Lippis – Parasite
  34. Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin
  35. Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
  36. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  37. Wireheads – Wonderful Wizard
  38. Mums Favourite – Vodka, Neat
  39. The Dainty Morsels – Stand Up Dizzy Blues
  40. Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again and Again
  41. Sons of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
