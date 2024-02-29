Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-29

- Band of Skulls – Death By Diamond And Pearls
- White Denim – At Night in Dreams
- All Them Witches – The Marriage Of Coyote Woman
- All Them Witches – L’Hotel Serein
- The Shadow Ministers – The Feeling Is Coming Back
- Rat Tamango – Well Well Well
- Tedeschi Trucks Band – Midnight In Harlem
- Larkin Poe – Preachin’ Blues
- The Doors – Roadhouse Blues
- The Beatles – For You Blue
- Lowell Fulson – Low Society
- The Dirtbombs – Chains Of Love
- The Groundhogs – Cherry Red
- Mark Lanegan, Kurt Cobain – Where Did You Sleep Last Night
- Mark Lanegan – Don’t Forget Me
- Radio Moscow – Whatever Happened
- Courtney Barnett – Are You Looking After Yourself?
- Grace Cummings – Common Man
- Townes Van Zandt – Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel
- The Dead Weather – I Can’t Hear You
- The Dead Weather – Treat Me Like Your Mother
- The Raconteurs – Steady As She Goes
- The Greenhornes – It Returns
- The Black Belles – What Can I Do?
- Free – Walk In My Shadow
- Sir Lord Baltimore – Kingdom Come
- Brant Bjork – Automatic Fantastic
- John Lennon, Yoko Ono – I Found Out
Reader's opinions