Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-29

Written by on February 29, 2024

  1. Band of Skulls – Death By Diamond And Pearls
  2. White Denim – At Night in Dreams
  3. All Them Witches – The Marriage Of Coyote Woman
  4. All Them Witches – L’Hotel Serein
  5. The Shadow Ministers – The Feeling Is Coming Back
  6. Rat Tamango – Well Well Well
  7. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Midnight In Harlem
  8. Larkin Poe – Preachin’ Blues
  9. The Doors – Roadhouse Blues
  10. The Beatles – For You Blue
  11. Lowell Fulson – Low Society
  12. The Dirtbombs – Chains Of Love
  13. The Groundhogs – Cherry Red
  14. Mark Lanegan, Kurt Cobain – Where Did You Sleep Last Night
  15. Mark Lanegan – Don’t Forget Me
  16. Radio Moscow – Whatever Happened
  17. Courtney Barnett – Are You Looking After Yourself?
  18. Grace Cummings – Common Man
  19. Townes Van Zandt – Fare Thee Well, Miss Carousel
  20. The Dead Weather – I Can’t Hear You
  21. The Dead Weather – Treat Me Like Your Mother
  22. The Raconteurs – Steady As She Goes
  23. The Greenhornes – It Returns
  24. The Black Belles – What Can I Do?
  25. Free – Walk In My Shadow
  26. Sir Lord Baltimore – Kingdom Come
  27. Brant Bjork – Automatic Fantastic
  28. John Lennon, Yoko Ono – I Found Out
