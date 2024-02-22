Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-22

- Eagles of Death Metal – Anything ‘cept the Truth
- The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
- Mark Lanegan Band – Methamphetamine Blues
- Queens of the Stone Age – I Sat by the Ocean
- Captain Beefheart – Clear Spot
- St Morris Sinners – Big Rev Kev
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Whatever Happened To My Rock ‘n’ Roll
- The Murlocs – Francesca
- Stringy Bark – Dribbled Brain
- Workhorse – Mary Maiden
- Workhorse – Violence
- Melody’s Echo Chamber – Some Time Alone, Alone
- Led Zeppelin – Achilles Last Stand
- Alien Nosejob – Split Personality
- Alien Nosejob – Act Different
- Beck – Fuckin With My Head (Mountain Dew Rock)
- Phish – Free
- Los Bitchos – The Link is About To Die
- Checkpoint – Triple Dragon
- Checkpoint – My Girl
- Vintage Crop – Double Slants
- Rose Tattoo – Astra Wally
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- Private Function – Seize and Destroy
- Battlesnake – Motorsteeple
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Head in the Sand
- Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
- The Effends – Melting
- Gojira – Flying Whales
