Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-22

  1. Eagles of Death Metal – Anything ‘cept the Truth
  2. The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
  3. Mark Lanegan Band – Methamphetamine Blues
  4. Queens of the Stone Age – I Sat by the Ocean
  5. Captain Beefheart – Clear Spot
  6. St Morris Sinners – Big Rev Kev
  7. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Whatever Happened To My Rock ‘n’ Roll
  8. The Murlocs – Francesca
  9. Stringy Bark – Dribbled Brain
  10. Workhorse – Mary Maiden
  11. Workhorse – Violence
  12. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Some Time Alone, Alone
  13. Led Zeppelin – Achilles Last Stand
  14. Alien Nosejob – Split Personality
  15. Alien Nosejob – Act Different
  16. Beck – Fuckin With My Head (Mountain Dew Rock)
  17. Phish – Free
  18. Los Bitchos – The Link is About To Die
  19. Checkpoint – Triple Dragon
  20. Checkpoint – My Girl
  21. Vintage Crop – Double Slants
  22. Rose Tattoo – Astra Wally
  23. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  24. Private Function – Seize and Destroy
  25. Battlesnake – Motorsteeple
  26. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Head in the Sand
  27. Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
  28. The Effends – Melting
  29. Gojira – Flying Whales
