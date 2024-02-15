Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-15

- Hot Apple Band – So Long
- Mystic Braves – Oh So Fine
- CAN – Vitamin C
- The Lemon Twigs – They Don’t Know How To Fall Into Place
- The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money
- Echo and the Bunnymen – My Kingdom
- Echo and the Bunnymen – All My Colours (Zimbo)
- Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee – Farewell Transmission
- Sturt Avenue – Marion Bay
- Wake in Fright – Aggie
- Eyrie – The Bird is Free
- Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
- The Fyoogs – You Stole the Dark
- Gojira – Amazonia
- All Them Witches – 41
- Dr. Colossus – Sixty-Six & Six
- Stonefield – Black Water Rising
- Hobo Magic – Leader-Deceiver
- Ghost – Ritual
- Primus – Shake Hands With Beef
- Dead Meadow – 1000 Dreams
- Khan – Nomad
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Pure Evil
- Kitchen Witch – Many Moons
- Butthole Surfers – John E. Smoke
