Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-15

February 15, 2024

  1. Hot Apple Band – So Long
  2. Mystic Braves – Oh So Fine
  3. CAN – Vitamin C
  4. The Lemon Twigs – They Don’t Know How To Fall Into Place
  5. The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money
  6. Echo and the Bunnymen – My Kingdom
  7. Echo and the Bunnymen – All My Colours (Zimbo)
  8. Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee – Farewell Transmission
  9. Sturt Avenue – Marion Bay
  10. Wake in Fright – Aggie
  11. Eyrie – The Bird is Free
  12. Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
  13. The Fyoogs – You Stole the Dark
  14. Gojira – Amazonia
  15. All Them Witches – 41
  16. Dr. Colossus – Sixty-Six & Six
  17. Stonefield – Black Water Rising
  18. Hobo Magic – Leader-Deceiver
  19. Ghost – Ritual
  20. Primus – Shake Hands With Beef
  21. Dead Meadow – 1000 Dreams
  22. Khan – Nomad
  23. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Pure Evil
  24. Kitchen Witch – Many Moons
  25. Butthole Surfers – John E. Smoke
