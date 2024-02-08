Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-08

- Foxygen – On Blue Mountain
- Wireheads – Life After Winter
- Wireheads – Flowers
- Siberian Tiger – Plane Spotting
- Dinosaur Jr – Just Like Heaven
- Car Seat Headrest – Bodys
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- Ethanol Blend – What’s In My Head
- Interpol – Evil
- Sons of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
- Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – If Love Is The Drug
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Prozac vs Heroin
- Dope Lemon – Best Girl
- Sun Kil Moon – Carry Me Ohio
- Songs: Ohia – Hold On Magnolia
- Ty Segall – Void
- The Flaming Lips – The W.A.N.D
- LCD Soundsystem – All My Friends
- Babe Rainbow – New Zealand Spinach
- Kurt Vile – Hey Like A Child
- Helmet – Wilma’s Rainbow
- C.O.F.F.I.N – City Sun
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Control
- Minor Threat – 12XU
- The Devil and the Almighty Blues – Tired Old’ Dog
