Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-08

  1. Foxygen – On Blue Mountain
  2. Wireheads – Life After Winter
  3. Wireheads – Flowers
  4. Siberian Tiger – Plane Spotting
  5. Dinosaur Jr – Just Like Heaven
  6. Car Seat Headrest – Bodys
  7. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  8. Ethanol Blend – What’s In My Head
  9. Interpol – Evil
  10. Sons of Zoku – Lonesome Tale
  11. Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
  12. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – If Love Is The Drug
  13. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Prozac vs Heroin
  14. Dope Lemon – Best Girl
  15. Sun Kil Moon – Carry Me Ohio
  16. Songs: Ohia – Hold On Magnolia
  17. Ty Segall – Void
  18. The Flaming Lips – The W.A.N.D
  19. LCD Soundsystem – All My Friends
  20. Babe Rainbow – New Zealand Spinach
  21. Kurt Vile – Hey Like A Child
  22. Helmet – Wilma’s Rainbow
  23. C.O.F.F.I.N – City Sun
  24. Amyl and the Sniffers – Control
  25. Minor Threat – 12XU
  26. The Devil and the Almighty Blues – Tired Old’ Dog
