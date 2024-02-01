Low Noise High Output: 2024-02-01

  1. Dieter Horvat – The Escape
  2. Michael Pearse – Falling From The Hills
  3. Ella Ion – Ride
  4. Sons of Zoku – Kuhnoo
  5. Sons of Zoku – Hunters
  6. The War on Drugs – Black Water Falls
  7. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Gold Lion
  8. Ty Segall – The Bell
  9. Death in Vegas – Dirge
  10. The Black Angels – Entrance Song
  11. Psychic Ills – FBI
  12. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Our Brave New World
  13. Black Market Karma – Heady Ideas
  14. Spacemen 3 – Lord Can You Hear Me
  15. The Warlocks – The Dope Feels Good
  16. The Walking Who – Isn’t That Dandy
  17. Allah-Las – Busman’s Holiday
  18. Los Palms – Scared of Saturday Nights
  19. The Underground Youth – Mademoiselle
  20. Elephant Stone – A Silent Moment
  21. The Third Sound – For A While
  22. Tales of Murder and Dust – Hypnotized Narcissist
  23. The Dunes – When You Wake Up
  24. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Red Eyes and Tears
  25. Rancho Relaxo – Gandhi Is My Gun
  26. Pond – Daisy
