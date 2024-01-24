Low Noise High Output: 2024-01-24

  1. Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightnin’
  2. Kyuss – Space Cadet
  3. The Warlocks – Isolation
  4. Singapore Sling – Overdriver
  5. Wooden Shijps – These Shadows
  6. The Shadow Ministers – My Desire
  7. Courtney Barnett – Kim’s Caravan
  8. Moon Duo – Flowers
  9. Yo La Tengo – Autumn Sweater
  10. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  11. Minami Deutsch – I’ve Seen A U.F.O.
  12. Thunder Speaks – Free
  13. The Dandy Warhols – Smoke It
  14. Night Beats – Puppet on a String
  15. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Robot Stop
  16. Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
  17. Crocodylus – My Love
  18. The Flaming Lips ft. Tame Impala – Children of the Moon
  19. Jonathan Wilson – The Way I Feel
  20. Grace Cummings – On and On
  21. Sonic Youth – Schizophrenia
  22. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  23. swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
  24. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Never Understand
  25. Melody’s Echo Chamber – I Follow You
