Low Noise High Output: 2024-01-24

- Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightnin’
- Kyuss – Space Cadet
- The Warlocks – Isolation
- Singapore Sling – Overdriver
- Wooden Shijps – These Shadows
- The Shadow Ministers – My Desire
- Courtney Barnett – Kim’s Caravan
- Moon Duo – Flowers
- Yo La Tengo – Autumn Sweater
- Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
- Minami Deutsch – I’ve Seen A U.F.O.
- Thunder Speaks – Free
- The Dandy Warhols – Smoke It
- Night Beats – Puppet on a String
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Robot Stop
- Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
- Crocodylus – My Love
- The Flaming Lips ft. Tame Impala – Children of the Moon
- Jonathan Wilson – The Way I Feel
- Grace Cummings – On and On
- Sonic Youth – Schizophrenia
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
- The Jesus and Mary Chain – Never Understand
- Melody’s Echo Chamber – I Follow You
