Low Noise High Output: 2024-01-18

Written by on January 18, 2024

  1. Bunney Lunam – Kurraka (Songbird in the Night)
  2. Mark Lanegan – One Way Street
  3. Mark Lanegan – She Done Too Much
  4. Honeybeam – What?
  5. Honeybeam – Morning
  6. Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – Max’s Song
  7. Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – Waiting For Something
  8. Grace Cummings – Heaven
  9. Grace Cummings – Storm Queen
  10. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  11. Sons of Zoku – Yang Yin
  12. Mdou Moctar – Chismiten
  13. Mdou Moctar – Taliat
  14. Night Beats ft. Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Osaka
  15. Los Palms – Gypsy Souls
  16. Los Palms – Dead Man
  17. Thunder Speaks – Free
  18. Los Scallywaggs – Hell
  19. Crocodylus – Levitating Man
  20. Crocodylus – My Perspective
  21. Pseudo Mind Hive – Instinct
  22. Ty Segall – It’s Over
  23. Ty Segall – Thank You Mr. K
  24. Fuzz – Rat Race
  25. Fuzz – Red Flag
  26. Meatbodies – Disorder
  27. Meatbodies – Plank
  28. Coachwhips – I Knew Her, She Knew Me
  29. Coachwhips – Extinguish Me
  30. Felines – Pretty Boy
  31. The Birds Are Spies – Butterfish
  32. Windhand – Diablerie
  33. King Buffalo – Kerosene
  34. All Them Witches – Tour Death Song
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

New Vibes: 2024-01-18

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-01-18

Current track

Title

Artist