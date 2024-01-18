Low Noise High Output: 2024-01-18

- Bunney Lunam – Kurraka (Songbird in the Night)
- Mark Lanegan – One Way Street
- Mark Lanegan – She Done Too Much
- Honeybeam – What?
- Honeybeam – Morning
- Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – Max’s Song
- Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – Waiting For Something
- Grace Cummings – Heaven
- Grace Cummings – Storm Queen
- Sons of Zoku – O Saber
- Sons of Zoku – Yang Yin
- Mdou Moctar – Chismiten
- Mdou Moctar – Taliat
- Night Beats ft. Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Osaka
- Los Palms – Gypsy Souls
- Los Palms – Dead Man
- Thunder Speaks – Free
- Los Scallywaggs – Hell
- Crocodylus – Levitating Man
- Crocodylus – My Perspective
- Pseudo Mind Hive – Instinct
- Ty Segall – It’s Over
- Ty Segall – Thank You Mr. K
- Fuzz – Rat Race
- Fuzz – Red Flag
- Meatbodies – Disorder
- Meatbodies – Plank
- Coachwhips – I Knew Her, She Knew Me
- Coachwhips – Extinguish Me
- Felines – Pretty Boy
- The Birds Are Spies – Butterfish
- Windhand – Diablerie
- King Buffalo – Kerosene
- All Them Witches – Tour Death Song
