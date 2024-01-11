Low Noise High Output: 2024-01-11

  1. Boards of Canada – Aquarius
  2. Infected Mushroom – Sailiing In The Sea Of Mushroom
  3. Aphex Twin – Digeridoo
  4. Audio Bullys – We Don’t Care
  5. The Avalanches – Because I’m Me
  6. Wu-Tang Clan – Protect Ya Neck
  7. Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain
  8. Cypress Hill – Hits From The Bong
  9. A$AP Rocky – Tony Tone
  10. Kendrick Lamar – The Art Of Peer Pressure
  11. The Lumineers – Flowers In Your Hair
  12. Dieter Horvat – The Escape
  13. Dieter Horvat – Christmas On Wednesday
  14. Kate Bush – L’Armour Looks Something Like You
  15. Modest Mouse – Gravity Rides Everything
  16. Nick Drake – Hazey Jane II
  17. Sons Of Zoku – Paralysed
  18. Adrienne Lineker – Anything
  19. Joni Mitchell – Coyote
  20. Nick Drake – Road
  21. Los Bitchos – The Link is About To Die
  22. Cocteau Twins – Iceblink Luck
  23. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
  24. Ana Frango Electrico – Saudade
  25. Tell Mama – Midnight
  26. Ty Segall – Candy Sam
  27. Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again and Again
