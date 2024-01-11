Low Noise High Output: 2024-01-11

- Boards of Canada – Aquarius
- Infected Mushroom – Sailiing In The Sea Of Mushroom
- Aphex Twin – Digeridoo
- Audio Bullys – We Don’t Care
- The Avalanches – Because I’m Me
- Wu-Tang Clan – Protect Ya Neck
- Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain
- Cypress Hill – Hits From The Bong
- A$AP Rocky – Tony Tone
- Kendrick Lamar – The Art Of Peer Pressure
- The Lumineers – Flowers In Your Hair
- Dieter Horvat – The Escape
- Dieter Horvat – Christmas On Wednesday
- Kate Bush – L’Armour Looks Something Like You
- Modest Mouse – Gravity Rides Everything
- Nick Drake – Hazey Jane II
- Sons Of Zoku – Paralysed
- Adrienne Lineker – Anything
- Joni Mitchell – Coyote
- Nick Drake – Road
- Los Bitchos – The Link is About To Die
- Cocteau Twins – Iceblink Luck
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
- Ana Frango Electrico – Saudade
- Tell Mama – Midnight
- Ty Segall – Candy Sam
- Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again and Again
Reader's opinions