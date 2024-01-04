Low Noise High Output: 2024-01-04

- The Beach Boys – Sloop John B
- The Lemon Twigs – I Wanna Prove To You
- The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
- The Shadow Ministers – Boogie
- The Black Keys – Midnight In Her Eyes
- The Black Keys – Howlin’ For You
- The Angels – Hot Shit
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock
- The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling
- The Beatles – Yer Blues
- The Who – Baba O-Riley
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – It’s A Hapenning Thing
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Open Heart Surgery
- The Laurels – Changing The Timeline
- The White Stripes – Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground
- The White Stripes – Fell In Love With A Girl
- The 745 – Full Force 45
- The 745 – Jetty Wetter
- The Living End – Prisoner Of Society
- The Oh Sees – Animated Violence
- The Oh Sees – Web
- The Breeders – Cannonball
- The Grateful Dead – Cream Puff War
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Little Wing
- The Kinks – Beautiful Delilah
- The Stooges – Search and Destroy
- The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
- The Black Angels – Grab as Much (As You Can)
- The Dunes – (Just Because You’re Not Being Followed Doesn’t Mean Your Not) Paranoid
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Bad Levitations
- The Effends – Man
- The Dolly Rocker Movement – The Ecstasy Once Told
