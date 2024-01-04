Low Noise High Output: 2024-01-04

January 4, 2024

  1. The Beach Boys – Sloop John B
  2. The Lemon Twigs – I Wanna Prove To You
  3. The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
  4. The Shadow Ministers – Boogie
  5. The Black Keys – Midnight In Her Eyes
  6. The Black Keys – Howlin’ For You
  7. The Angels – Hot Shit
  8. The Smashing Pumpkins – Cherub Rock
  9. The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling
  10. The Beatles – Yer Blues
  11. The Who – Baba O-Riley
  12. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  13. The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – It’s A Hapenning Thing
  14. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Open Heart Surgery
  15. The Laurels – Changing The Timeline
  16. The White Stripes – Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground
  17. The White Stripes – Fell In Love With A Girl
  18. The 745 – Full Force 45
  19. The 745 – Jetty Wetter
  20. The Living End – Prisoner Of Society
  21. The Oh Sees – Animated Violence
  22. The Oh Sees – Web
  23. The Breeders – Cannonball
  24. The Grateful Dead – Cream Puff War
  25. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Little Wing
  26. The Kinks – Beautiful Delilah
  27. The Stooges – Search and Destroy
  28. The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
  29. The Black Angels – Grab as Much (As You Can)
  30. The Dunes – (Just Because You’re Not Being Followed Doesn’t Mean Your Not) Paranoid
  31. The Black Heart Death Cult – Bad Levitations
  32. The Effends – Man
  33. The Dolly Rocker Movement – The Ecstasy Once Told
  34. The Dolly Rocker Movement – The Ecstasy Once Told
