Low Noise High Output: 2023-12-28

Written by on December 28, 2023

  1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Head On/Pill
  2. Crocodylus – Can’t Understand
  3. The Black Heart Death Cult – Schadenfreude
  4. Ty Segall – Crazy
  5. Ty Segall – Fanny Dog
  6. Oh Sees – Snickersee
  7. Oh Sees – C
  8. Tom Petty – It’s Good To Be King
  9. Stringy Bark – Dribbled Brain
  10. Mark Lanegan Band – The Gravedigger’s Song
  11. fIREHOSE – Brave Captain
  12. Husker Du – Don’t Want To Know If You Are Lonely
  13. Mission of Burma – That’s When I Reach For My Revolver
  14. Suicidal Tendencies – Get Whacked
  15. Megadeth – Holy Wars… The Punishment Due
  16. Rush – Working Man
  17. Wolfmother – Colossal
  18. Battlesnake – Pangea Breaker
  19. Alien Weaponry – Titokowaru
  20. Kyuss – Asteroid
  21. John Lennon – Well Well Well
  22. Joe Ziffer – Seaside
  23. Big Thief – Certainty
  24. Workhorse – Chain
  25. Gabriella Cohen – Baby
  26. Floodlights – Painting of My Time
  27. The White Stripes – Icky Thump
  28. Butthole Surfers – Some Dispute Over T-Shirt Sales
  29. Full Flower Moon Band – High Together
  30. The Dandy Warhols – Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth
  31. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Not If You Were The Last Dandy On Earth
  32. Carla Lippis – I Paint With The Brush Of Violence
  33. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  34. Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
  35. Baby Candy – Big Boi
  36. Primus – Is It Luck?
  37. Pixies – Debaser
  38. Courtney Barnett – Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
  39. Slowdive – Don’t Know Why
  40. Kurt Vile – Like Exploding Stones
  41. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys Remix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2023-12-28

Current track

Title

Artist