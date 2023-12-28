Low Noise High Output: 2023-12-28

- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Head On/Pill
- Crocodylus – Can’t Understand
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Schadenfreude
- Ty Segall – Crazy
- Ty Segall – Fanny Dog
- Oh Sees – Snickersee
- Oh Sees – C
- Tom Petty – It’s Good To Be King
- Stringy Bark – Dribbled Brain
- Mark Lanegan Band – The Gravedigger’s Song
- fIREHOSE – Brave Captain
- Husker Du – Don’t Want To Know If You Are Lonely
- Mission of Burma – That’s When I Reach For My Revolver
- Suicidal Tendencies – Get Whacked
- Megadeth – Holy Wars… The Punishment Due
- Rush – Working Man
- Wolfmother – Colossal
- Battlesnake – Pangea Breaker
- Alien Weaponry – Titokowaru
- Kyuss – Asteroid
- John Lennon – Well Well Well
- Joe Ziffer – Seaside
- Big Thief – Certainty
- Workhorse – Chain
- Gabriella Cohen – Baby
- Floodlights – Painting of My Time
- The White Stripes – Icky Thump
- Butthole Surfers – Some Dispute Over T-Shirt Sales
- Full Flower Moon Band – High Together
- The Dandy Warhols – Not If You Were The Last Junkie On Earth
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Not If You Were The Last Dandy On Earth
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With The Brush Of Violence
- Druid Fluids – Jazzy
- Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
- Baby Candy – Big Boi
- Primus – Is It Luck?
- Pixies – Debaser
- Courtney Barnett – Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
- Slowdive – Don’t Know Why
- Kurt Vile – Like Exploding Stones
- Sleaford Mods – West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys Remix)
Reader's opinions