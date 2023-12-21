Low Noise High Output: 2023-12-21

  1. August Burns Red – All I Want For Christmas Is You
  2. King Missile – Detachable Penis
  3. Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
  4. Butthole Surfers – I Saw An X-Ray Of a Girl Passing Gas
  5. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Vegemite
  6. King Missile – Jesus Was Way Cool
  7. Orions Reign – Beethoven Cover
  8. Toriena – Prosoundnogyakushu
  9. Echo and The Bunnymen – The Cutter
  10. Zen Mechanics – Dragonfruit
  11. Butthole Surfers – Human Cannonball
  12. Genesis – Dancing With The Moonlight Knight
  13. The Shadow Ministers – I’m In Love – Where’s It At
  14. The Shadow Ministers – new track
  15. The Shadow Ministers – Birds Without a Feather
  16. Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett – Over Everything
  17. All Them Witches – Alabaster Live
  18. Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
  19. Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
  20. Kurt Vile – Like Exploding Stones
