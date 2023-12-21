Low Noise High Output: 2023-12-21

- August Burns Red – All I Want For Christmas Is You
- King Missile – Detachable Penis
- Pink Duke – Dandelion Crown
- Butthole Surfers – I Saw An X-Ray Of a Girl Passing Gas
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Vegemite
- King Missile – Jesus Was Way Cool
- Orions Reign – Beethoven Cover
- Toriena – Prosoundnogyakushu
- Echo and The Bunnymen – The Cutter
- Zen Mechanics – Dragonfruit
- Butthole Surfers – Human Cannonball
- Genesis – Dancing With The Moonlight Knight
- The Shadow Ministers – I’m In Love – Where’s It At
- The Shadow Ministers – new track
- The Shadow Ministers – Birds Without a Feather
- Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett – Over Everything
- All Them Witches – Alabaster Live
- Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
- Gabriella Cohen – Dream Woman
- Kurt Vile – Like Exploding Stones
