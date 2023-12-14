Low Noise High Output: 2023-12-14

- Elephant Tree – Bird
- Baby Candy – Candy Sucker
- Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
- Queens of the Stone Age – Better Living Through Chemistry
- Ty Segall – The Feels
- Jack Harlon & the Dead Crows – Rat Poisoning
- Los Palms – Dead Man
- Nice Biscuit – Candle
- Black Angels – You On The Run
- Khruangbin – If There Is No Question
- Joe Ziffer – Seaside
- GarethGareth – Casanova Kid
- The Man Himself – Dead Inside
- Kurt Vile – Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)
- Michael Pearse – Staring Into The Sun
- John Lennon – Hold On
- John Lennon – Look At Me
- The Beatles – Across The Universe
- Nick Drake – Hazey Jane II
- Hot Apple Band – One Day (I’ll See)
- Courtney Barnett – Depreston
- Hot Apple Band – So Long
- Courtney Barnett – Debbie Downer
- Sons of Zoku – O Saber
- Altin Gun – Rakiya Su Katamam
- The Laurels – Changing The Timeline
- Mark Ronson ft Kevin Parker – Daffodils
- All Them Witches – 6969 WXL THE CAGE
- The Flaming Lips ft. Tame Impala – Children Of The Moon
