Low Noise High Output: 2023-12-14

  1. Elephant Tree – Bird
  2. Baby Candy – Candy Sucker
  3. Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
  4. Queens of the Stone Age – Better Living Through Chemistry
  5. Ty Segall – The Feels
  6. Jack Harlon & the Dead Crows – Rat Poisoning
  7. Los Palms – Dead Man
  8. Nice Biscuit – Candle
  9. Black Angels – You On The Run
  10. Khruangbin – If There Is No Question
  11. Joe Ziffer – Seaside
  12. GarethGareth – Casanova Kid
  13. The Man Himself – Dead Inside
  14. Kurt Vile – Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)
  15. Michael Pearse – Staring Into The Sun
  16. John Lennon – Hold On
  17. John Lennon – Look At Me
  18. The Beatles – Across The Universe
  19. Nick Drake – Hazey Jane II
  20. Hot Apple Band – One Day (I’ll See)
  21. Courtney Barnett – Depreston
  22. Hot Apple Band – So Long
  23. Courtney Barnett – Debbie Downer
  24. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  25. Altin Gun – Rakiya Su Katamam
  26. The Laurels – Changing The Timeline
  27. Mark Ronson ft Kevin Parker – Daffodils
  28. All Them Witches – 6969 WXL THE CAGE
  29. The Flaming Lips ft. Tame Impala – Children Of The Moon
